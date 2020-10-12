NPA ready to prosecute Malema and Ndlozi

The state is ready to proceed with the trial of EFF President Julius Malema and the party’s MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi when they appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for assault.

This was announced by NPA South Gauteng Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Monday. The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela in April 2018.

The two have denied assaulting the cop, despite allegations that they were caught on CCTV doing so. They said all they wanted was to enter the cemetery and bury Madikizela-Mandela but the cop tried to prevent them from doing so.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had initially declined to prosecute the duo but later reconsidered after continued pressure from AfriForum.

The lobby group wanted to pursue private prosecution against the two after it alleged the NPA had dragged its feet on the case.

Author



Ngwako Malatji