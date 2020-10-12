E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

NPA ready to prosecute Malema and Ndlozi

By Ngwako Malatji
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 25: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema with the party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and supports during EFF’s visit at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville Campus on July 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. Addressing students ahead of EFF’s fourth birthday celebrations, Malema warned those in Nkandla not to raise their hopes of becoming neighbours with President Jacob Zuma, as ‘he’s moving to Dubai in 2019’. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Thuli Dlamini)

The state is ready to proceed with the trial of EFF President Julius Malema  and the party’s MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi  when they appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for assault.

This was announced by NPA South Gauteng Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Monday. The pair are accused of assaulting  a police officer at the funeral of ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela in April 2018.

The two have denied assaulting the cop, despite allegations that they were caught on CCTV doing so. They said all they wanted was to  enter the cemetery and bury Madikizela-Mandela but the cop  tried to prevent them from doing so.


The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)  had initially declined to  prosecute the duo but later reconsidered after continued pressure from AfriForum.

The lobby group  wanted to pursue private prosecution  against the two  after it alleged the NPA  had dragged its feet on the case.

Author


Similar stories

News

Sitole pledges support for SAPS corruption investigations

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has pledged the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) support to institutions working on rooting out criminality in the...
Read more
Breaking News

Plans under way to bring the Clever Boys back to life

By Kgomotso Mokoena Former Safa CEO Raymond Hack says plans are afoot and he has approached financial backers to resurrect Wits FC. The 99-year-old club was...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal