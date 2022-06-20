Official who issued a passport to “Lebogang” from Bangladesh has been arrested

The Department of Home Affairs which is on a cleanup campaign, on Monday announced that its official who issued a fraudulent passport to “Lebogang” from Bangladesh” was arrested.

The suspect was arrested after a collaboration between the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch, working with the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies

The official who is yet to be named until she appears in court works at the Benoni Home Affairs office.

She is set to appear at the Benoni Magistrate Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. The department said it is determined that have the official accountable for her actions.

“The official is on suspension and her disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place this week. If she is denied bail, the Home Affairs Department will arrange with the Department of Correctional Services for the hearing to be held at their premises,” a statement from the department read.

Sunday World reported in May that Lebogang, real name Fahim Kazi, was picked up as he tried to leave the country at OR Tambo.

The Department of Home Affairs, which has embarked on a massive clean-up campaign, found the Bangladeshi had unsuccessfully applied for asylum in 2015. He is said to have been based in Kimberly, Northern Cape.

Reacting to the official’s arrest and pending disciplinary processes, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the clampdown on the use of fraudulent South African documents was bearing fruit as the Department knew which corrupt official issued that fraudulent passport because that official had been on the radar of the counter corruption branch.

“We are determined to root out corruption in all its forms in Home Affairs. We will stamp out the use of fraudulent documents by people who do not deserve them. We will continue to arrest citizens and non-nationals who engage in the production of fraudulent documents,” said Motsoaledi.

