E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Old-style football is Arrows’ trump card

By Xolile Mtshazo
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY19, Siyabonga Sangweni during the Golden Arrows training session from Howard College Campus on May 19, 2011 in Durban, South Africa Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Johannesburg – The rise to the top of the PSL table of Lamontville Golden Arrows, one of the oldest clubs in the country, can be attributed to the revival of the old style of football dished out by the players of yesteryears.

That is the view of Abafana Bes’thende veterans Musa Bilankulu and Siyabonga Sangweni as they ascribe the waking up of the sleeping giant to the ascendancy to the head coach Mandla Ncikazi, a former professional for African Wanderers and AmaZulu, at the eThekwini- based club founded in 1943.

Ncikazi succeeded former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela last October following the latter’s resignation before being unveiled as Mamelodi Sundowns’ joint head coach together with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena at Chloorkop.


Incumbent Ncikazi worked under Komphela at Arrows as his assistant thereafter the club, owned by PSL CEO Mato Madlala, roped in former striker Mabhuti Khenyeza to rejoin the team as assistant coach. With two games in hand against second-placed SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates in third place, Arrows are perched in fifth place on the DStv Premiership log after winning seven, drawing eight and losing only two matches out of the 17 games played so far before yesterday’s round of fixtures.

After fourth-placed Swallows FC dropped their first three points since the beginning of the season, suffering a 2-1 loss to TS Galaxy away midweek, the Beautiful Birds’ misfortune could signal a good omen for Golden Arrows if this is the beginning of a succession of slumps by the Soweto-based PSL newcomers.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 28: during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Free State Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Legendary Bafana Bafana defender Sangweni, 39, who amassed 150 caps while turning out in Arrows’ colours before joining Orlando Pirates in 2011, where he played 79 matches, believes with Ncikazi at the helm, the football culture of Arrows is back.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.