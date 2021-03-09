Old-style football is Arrows’ trump card

Johannesburg – The rise to the top of the PSL table of Lamontville Golden Arrows, one of the oldest clubs in the country, can be attributed to the revival of the old style of football dished out by the players of yesteryears.

That is the view of Abafana Bes’thende veterans Musa Bilankulu and Siyabonga Sangweni as they ascribe the waking up of the sleeping giant to the ascendancy to the head coach Mandla Ncikazi, a former professional for African Wanderers and AmaZulu, at the eThekwini- based club founded in 1943.

Ncikazi succeeded former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela last October following the latter’s resignation before being unveiled as Mamelodi Sundowns’ joint head coach together with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena at Chloorkop.

Incumbent Ncikazi worked under Komphela at Arrows as his assistant thereafter the club, owned by PSL CEO Mato Madlala, roped in former striker Mabhuti Khenyeza to rejoin the team as assistant coach. With two games in hand against second-placed SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates in third place, Arrows are perched in fifth place on the DStv Premiership log after winning seven, drawing eight and losing only two matches out of the 17 games played so far before yesterday’s round of fixtures.

After fourth-placed Swallows FC dropped their first three points since the beginning of the season, suffering a 2-1 loss to TS Galaxy away midweek, the Beautiful Birds’ misfortune could signal a good omen for Golden Arrows if this is the beginning of a succession of slumps by the Soweto-based PSL newcomers.

Legendary Bafana Bafana defender Sangweni, 39, who amassed 150 caps while turning out in Arrows’ colours before joining Orlando Pirates in 2011, where he played 79 matches, believes with Ncikazi at the helm, the football culture of Arrows is back.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo