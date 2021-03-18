Olico students reap sweet fruits of their hard work

Johannesburg – Diepsloot’s 2020 matric pupils say the mathematics institute Olico was a big factor in their 100% pass rate.

Lapane Maela, 18, scored a remarkable 95% for maths, the highest score at the school. Maela, from Riverside View near Steyn City, says before the added free lessons from Olico he was average, but was motivated to excel after watching Anime, Japanese animation.

“Watching this genre inspired me to become as good at maths as they are and to eventually become powerful. It teaches you that in order to become something, you have to work hard and practise.

“So, I att ended my extra classes and asked the tutors to assist with complex problems. It helped me score a bursary to study mathematical science and will eventually study computer science,” said Maela.

Salome Mokumo says she was averaging 15% before joining the programme. She scored 74.5% in her final exam, and although she expected a distinction, she qualified to study biomedical sciences at Wits University and hopes to become a forensic scientist.

“I put in the extra work, downloaded apps, collected past papers and many other things. We had power cuts at home for eight months plus Covid-19, but I went to school to study and would leave at 7pm.

“Olico did help, as well as my teachers. I once hated maths, but they all proved it’s not difficult if you apply your mind,” says the student from Extension Six in Diepsloot.

Thatoyaona Tsatsi explains that he fell in love with algebra after picking up a workbook from the Olico group. Tatsi scored 93% in his final exams and says it is thanks to hard work and dedication. After receiving two bursaries, he dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer.

“I am rather competitive and took these classes because I always wanted to beat my peers. My maths teacher and the tutors were all brilliant in assisting me,” says Tatsi.

Education experts last month expressed concern over the performance of the 2020 matric class in physical sciences and maths, despite the commendable overall quality of passes.

Physical sciences saw a drastic drop in the pass rate from 75.5% in 2019 to 65.8% in 2020, while the number of candidates passing maths declined from 54.6% to 53.8%.

“It is with great pride that Ol ico announces, for the fourth consecutive year, our Diepsloot matrics achieved a 100% pass rate for pure mathematics,” said Olico mathematics coordinator Lynn Bowie.

“Our grade 10-12 programme builds on our grade 7-9 programme, so in 2020 we only had matric learners in Diepsloot. In 2021, we have our fi rst matric cohort in the Western Cape and in 2022 we’ll see our first matric class from Alexandra.”

