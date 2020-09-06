Breaking News

One hundred and ten more people succumb to COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Department of Health reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 638 517.

“We have recorded 1 633 new cases,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Regrettably, another 110 people have died from the virus. Thirty-one of these deaths were reported in KZN, 24 from Gauteng, seven in the Eastern Cape, nine in the Free State, one in Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga.


This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 889. 

The Minister conveyed his condolences to all those who succumbed to the virus and thanked the frontline workers who treated them.

The total number of tests done to date is 3 800 190. Mkhize said 16 367 new tests were conducted.

The number of recoveries is 563 891 translating to a recovery rate of 88%

