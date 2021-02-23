Open letter to Tito Mboweni ahead of Budget speech from Kagiso Trust

Johannesburg – In response to your tweet on January 15, 2021, about the urgency of the solution to enable youth who aspire and are willing to become farmers.

Kagiso Trust is an institution that has been in existence for over 30 years and dedicated to overcoming poverty by developing and implementing scalable, replicable, and sustainable progamme models in the areas of education development, institutional capacity building, socio-economic development and financial sustainability.

We have dedicated resources of over R2 billion in the past 35 years to attain the vision of alleviating poverty through our solutions.

Your sentiments on the development of young emerging farmers echo similar principles of Kagiso Trust, with a specific focus on accessing appropriate solutions for funding, business (technical) support and market access/intelligence in agriculture.

Kagiso Trust has established Tyala Impact Fund to provide a holistic solution for emerging black farmers in collaboration with partners that have similar vision and objectives of transformation and sustainable agricultural solutions within black communities. Through the Tyala Impact fund, we provide market access, technical support and unlock funding for new era farmers through blended funding.

The fund works directly with farmers, a sector that provides one-million jobs a year. New era farmers are those who do not have an inherited history of large scope agriculture production, perpetuated by lack of credit history, technical know-how and many more debilitating factors. Tyala Impact fund has created an end to end solution for these farmers, and provides appropriate funding directly especially those that would not necessarily be funded by traditional financiers and also use a blended funding approach to “de-risk” those transactions for banks and financial institutions.

In addition, we facilitate a process of assisting these farmers in accessing market access and technical support by collaborating with experienced industry off-takers/buyers and technical experts to ensure the long term sustainability of these farmers.

We would welcome the chance to discuss the Tyala Impact Fund with you, and to receive your input and advice as to how we could increase the reach and expand the programmes to empower new South African farmers, offer them a real, sustainable solution and to work together to transform agriculture and through that eradicate poverty.

