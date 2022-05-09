Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chairperson 

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane was on Monday re-elected as the provincial chairperson of the ANC during a hotly contested elective conference.

Mabuyane won with 812 against his former ally Babalo Madikizela, the provincial treasurer and current public works MEC, who obtained 662 votes.

The conference spilled over into the fourth day after the deadlock over credentials went on for two days and was brokered in the early hours of Monday. The conference reached a deadlock when the delegates aligned to Madikizela continued to dispute the participation of Dr WB Rubusana region, questioning the legitimacy of certain party branches and delegates.

An urgent court interdict was brought against the participation of Dr WB Rubusana region at the East London High Court, but judge Justin Laing struck the matter of the roll.

However, the delegates who had brought the complaint said the court only dismissed the urgency of the matter and that Dr WB Rubusana region should not participate until the merits of the matter are argued in court.

Mlungisi Mvoko, who was Mabuyane’s deputy, was also re-elected with 812. Lulama Ngcukayitobi also retained his position as the provincial secretary with 807 against Teris Ntutu’s 667 votes.

Zolile Williams was elected with 799 as the new provincial treasurer, a position previously held by Madikizela.

