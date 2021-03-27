OTO is there to keep SARS in check

Johannesburg – The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) has cautioned taxpayers that because of the huge demands on the fiscus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has possibly entered a period during which tax collection dynamics are going to change.

Tax Ombud judge Bernard Ngoepe said when taxpayers find that they are not being treated fairly by the SA Revenue Service (SARS), they should not hesitate to lodge their complaints with the OTO.

“Many taxpayers generally feel intimidated and accept substandard services from SARS, often losing millions of rand as they fear lodging complaints with the OTO; this should not be happening especially when this office is there to assist them,” Ngoepe said.

“Just two months ago when we launched the Tax Ombud Annual Report 2019/20, we revealed that we had helped secure over R116-million for the top 10 tax refunds, money that could have been unfairly lost to SARS.

“We have helped reverse unfair decisions made by SARS in numerous cases, including the lifting of stoppers on taxpayers’ bank accounts.”

Meanwhile, the taxman last advised property owners that all forms of rental income must be declared in their income tax returns. SARS said property owners, whose properties are located in South Africa and who host fee-paying guests, must declare the rental income.

This is the same principle that applies to any person who has rental income from letting out their property as a homeowner, placing them under the same obligation to declare such rental income to SARS.

A property owner is also required to register as a VAT vendor with the accompanying obligations, if the short-term rental income exceeds R1-million in a 12-month period.

Taxpayers can contact the Office of the Tax Ombud on 0800 662 837 or [email protected] taxombud.gov.za or visit its website on www.taxombud.gov.za for more information about when and how to lodge a tax complaint.

