Over 10 000 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Johannesburg – Alarm bells are being sounded by the department of health in South Africa after 10 008 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The department of health announced that the culminative number of Covid-19 cases now sits at 883 687.

“Fellow South Africans, today we have breached the ten thousand mark for new cases. Our daily cases are growing exponentially. Our positivity rate is sitting at 21%. This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Today the cumulative number of cases stands at 883 687,” the department said.

The department further said, “Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. 7 other provinces reported in- creases today whilst Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today.”

The department also said that there have been 166 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to SA to 23 827.

Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. 7 other provinces reported in- creases today whilst Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today pic.twitter.com/9bN7hVfAnp — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 16, 2020

Fellow South Africans, today we have breached the ten thousand mark for new cases. Our daily cases are growing exponentially. Our positivity rate is sitting at 21%. This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Today the cumulative number of cases stands at 883 687 pic.twitter.com/AcTNPu6g5w — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 16, 2020

Having implemented a curfew, limited alcohol sales and prohibited festivals as beaches, in a bid to contain the spread of infections, the President urged South Africans to adhere to the health regulations during this period.

“This festive season, I am asking you to keep your celebrations small and to avoid crowds. I am asking you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever in public, or in the company of people you don’t live with,” he urged.

The President further called on the nation to continue maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing measures.

“I am convinced that if we each play our part, if we each follow the few basic precautions, then we can all have a joyful festive season – and, most importantly, we can all have a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

“I wish you all a blessed festive season, that you may remain safe and in good health, and that we may welcome in the new year as one united and resolute nation,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman