Over 1900 COVID-19 infections reported, 121 patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19  infection figures  have increased from 625 056 to 627 041 after 1 985  tested positive for the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on  Monday , August 31 .

He also said the 627 041 cases were recorded from  18 849  tests conducted in the last 24 hours , bringing the total number of infection so far to 3 693 721 from 3 674872.


Mkhize also  said the virulent has claimed the lives of 121 more patients in the last 24 hours,  increasing the death toll  from  14 028 to 14 149.

Of the 121 deaths, one was recorded  from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from the Eastern Cape,  24 from the Western Cape ,  eight from North West, 16 from the Free State, 23 from Limpopo, and nine from the Northern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize also  said of the  36 93 721 infection cases recorded, 540 923 have recovered,  which translates to a recovery rate of 86 percent.

 

 

