Over 1900 COVID-19 infections reported, 121 patients die

COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 625 056 to 627 041 after 1 985 tested positive for the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday , August 31 .

He also said the 627 041 cases were recorded from 18 849 tests conducted in the last 24 hours , bringing the total number of infection so far to 3 693 721 from 3 674872.

Mkhize also said the virulent has claimed the lives of 121 more patients in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from 14 028 to 14 149.

Of the 121 deaths, one was recorded from KwaZulu-Natal, 20 from Gauteng, 20 from the Eastern Cape, 24 from the Western Cape , eight from North West, 16 from the Free State, 23 from Limpopo, and nine from the Northern Cape.