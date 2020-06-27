Breaking News

Over 7 200 COVID-19 new infections recorded as 73 patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

Seventy-Three more COVID-19 patients have died.
Of the new deaths, 3 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in Eastern Cape, 17 in Gauteng and 40 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths number to 2 413.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday , June 27.
Mkhize also said South Africa has experienced the biggest jump in the COVID -19 new infection cases since the outbreak of the disease in March after 7210 people tested in positive in the last 24 hours. This has brought the total infection number to 131 800.

