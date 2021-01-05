Palacios jumps Pirates ship

Johannesburg – After developing a galaxy of Orlando Pirates stars in the last 20 years or so, Augusto Palacios on Tuesday parted ways with the Buccaneers via an emotional letter to the Bucs boss Irvin Khoza.

The Peruvian will continue developing players by focusing on his youth Apprentice Academy.

At Pirates, Palacios unearthed stars such as Benedict Vilakazi, Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena, Joseph “Duku Duku” Makhanya, Gift Leremi, Lesley Manyathela, Excellent Walaza, Phumudzo Manenzhe to mention but a few.

Augusto Palacios would like to extend his most sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chairman of Orlando Pirates FC, Dr. Irvin Khoza, for the opportunity provided to him during his nearly two decades at the club.

“It has been an honor to work at this prestigious club. I’ve served in many different roles both in Development and in the Professional side. Through all of my experiences Dr Khoza always gave me his support and encouragement. I would also like to extend my thanks to everyone at the club for their professionalism and dedication to Orlando Pirates F.C. is more than a club, more than an institution, Pirates is family.

“Palacios will continue contributing to football development in South Africa as the Johannesburg-based Augusto Palacios Apprentice Academy enters its 16th year of developing and nurturing some of the most prodigious talent Mzansi has to offer. The award-winning coach is also currently considering Head of Development and Technical Director roles at various PSL clubs, as well as overseas opportunities.

“My Orlando Pirates experience has allowed me to mentor players and coaches who are now plying their trade in the professionally. I wish Pirates well in their future endeavors – and I’m sure we’ll encounter each other again soon,” Palacios concluded.

Match cancelled:

Orlando Pirates Football Club said that the CAF Confederation Cup match against GD Sagrada Esperança which was scheduled for Wednesday, 6 January 2021 has been cancelled.

The Club said that it received communication from CAF this afternoon confirming the cancelation of the match and subsequent progression to the next round by Orlando Pirates.

The statement reads:

“Within the framework of the organisation of M.58 Orlando Pirates Vs GD Sagrada Esperança counting for the 2nd preliminary round of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/21, we would like to inform you that the club GD Sagrada Esperança has withdrawn from the competition.

Therefore, we hereby inform you that the club Orlando Pirates is automatically qualified to the next round, namely the additional 2nd preliminary round. Furthermore, the mission of the designated officials for the above-mentioned match is cancelled.

A letter will be communicated to the Angolan Federation incorporating further details regarding the withdrawal.”

