Breaking News

Pampierstad youth accused of killing parents appears in court

By Somaya Stockenstroom
The accused remains in custody after he was denied bail in September because of the seriousness of his charges.

Johannesburg – Tebogo Segae, a 19-year-old from Pampierstad appeared briefly at the Pampierstad Magistrates Court today for killing his father, Stanley, a retired mine worker (67) and his mother, Elizabeth, a school teacher (57).

Their bodies were dragged behind a moving vehicle before being dumped in the nearby veld.

The matter was postponed to 9 March 2021 for further investigations.


