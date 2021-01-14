Pampierstad youth accused of killing parents appears in court

Johannesburg – Tebogo Segae, a 19-year-old from Pampierstad appeared briefly at the Pampierstad Magistrates Court today for killing his father, Stanley, a retired mine worker (67) and his mother, Elizabeth, a school teacher (57).

Their bodies were dragged behind a moving vehicle before being dumped in the nearby veld.

The matter was postponed to 9 March 2021 for further investigations.

The accused remains in custody after he was denied bail in September because of the seriousness of his charges.

Also read: 20 000 arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom