Patrice, Danny on CAF charm offensive

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The wheeling and dealing for the CAF presidency has begun in earnest. Safa president Danny Jordaan and Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe quietly flew out to West Africa on Thursday in their quest to lobby for votes and support for Motsepe.

Their itinerary included stops in Togo, Mali, Guinea-Conakry and Burkina Faso, where they met some of West Africa’s influential football administrators.

Jordaan is a highly respected smooth operator and is respected on the continent .

“They travelled to West Africa on Thursday to campaign. Jordaan is driving Dr Motsepe’s campaign. They are not wasting any time because the elections will take place in two months’ time. This is to show how serious they are about this campaign and how they really want to win the CAF presidential elections,” said a highly placed Safa insider.

Motsepe was nominated by Safa to contest for the CAF presidential elections scheduled for March 12.

He is seen as the suitable candidate to revive the stature of the African confederation in world football.

“We left South Africa on Wednesday and we travelled to many West African countries such as Guinea-Conakry, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Burkina Faso. Things went well and we are happy with the progress we have made. We met with important people and stakeholders in CAF and it all went okay. We are happy with our campaign. We are in Lagos, Nigeria, now and we are flying back home to South Africa,” Jordaan told Sunday World.

Motsepe is facing still competition from Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.

