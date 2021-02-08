E-edition
Patricia de Lille’s husband has died

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South African politician, Patricia de Lille has announced that her husband Edwin De Lille has passed away.

A statement from the family read, “Edwin De Lille died on Sunday evening, 7 February 2021 after a long illness. Minister de Lille and Mr De Lille were married for 49 years and had one child, Alistair de Lille. Minister de Lille paid tribute to her husband as a loving father and husband who supported her throughout her political career giving her the freedom to fully pursue her work in serving the country.”

Describing their lifelong partnership , Minister de Lille said, “Our marriage was built on respect. Eddie was a true partner in the sense of the word and never stopped me from following my convictions. There was respect and support until his final days and I will miss him dearly”.


