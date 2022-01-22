Patrick Shai commits suicide

Johannesburg – Legendary actor Patrick Shai has allegedly committed suicide in the garage at his house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

News of his suicide, which will send shockwave through the continent, was revealed by a family friend, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

The deep throat said although the reasons for his suicide are not known at this stage – the backlash the thespian received a from social media after challenging rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match was allegedly too much to bear for the veteran actor.

He even called the musician, “son of bitch”.

Although Shai appeared to be joking about the boxing match, social media, Twitter troops in particular descended on him and called him names forcing him to apologise.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the police were still waiting for formal confirmation of Shai’s untimely death.

This is a developing story.

