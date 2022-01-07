Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture delayed due to ANCYL protests

Johannesburg – The African National Congress’s (ANC) 110-year anniversary celebration has gotten off to a rough start.

This comes after the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture, which was meant to begin at 3:30 pm on Friday afternoon has been delayed.

The delay has been caused by some ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members who are protesting at the Jack Botes hall over accreditation issues.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the party’s supporters in memory of late ANC Youth League activist Peter Mokaba.

