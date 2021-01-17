E-edition
Phumeza Mdabe to help abandoned orphans find their biological parents

By SUNDAY WORLD
Actress and TV presenter Phumeza Mdabe will host Abandoned, a new show on Mzansi Magic that will help orphans who were abandoned as toddlers to track down their family members. Image: Supplied.

Johannesburg – Actress and TV presenter Phumeza Mdabe will host Abandoned, a new show on Mzansi Magic that will help orphans who were abandoned as toddlers to track down their family members.

Mdabe, who was also a presenter for Our Perfect Wedding, will help those who were left on park benches, commuter stations or at orphanages to search and reconnect with those who abandoned them – their mothers or fathers – in a reality TV show that seeks to help them find a sense of belonging.

The new 13-part reality show, which will also help those that gave up their children an opportunity to find and reconnect with their offspring, is set to start on 19 January 2021.


“As part of our exciting list of brand-new shows in the new year, Mzansi Magic will bring you reality TV that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster, one that invites viewers on a journey that will also help them find a place of solace through relatable content,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Every week, the show will tackle different dynamics, and help the abandoned children ask questions like – did my mother or father love me? How do they go to bed knowing that I am out there? Did they ever try to find me or how will my life change when I find them?

The show will first seek to explore what the abandoned child has gone through all these years, before Phumeza sets off to locate their parents to get them to respond to the child’s unanswered questions. The final part of the show will see Phumeza attempt to reunite the two in a physical or virtual meeting to find a sense of closure and way forward.

Watched Abandoned season 1 every Tuesday on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161 from 19 January 2021 at 20:00.

