Pickled fish for comedian Loyiso Gola

Johannesburg – It’s been an amazing few months with South Africans making us proud overseas.

This week, we celebrate Emmy nominee Loyisa Gola, a comedian, producer and writer whose Comedy Special and one-man show premiered on Netflix earlier in the week.

I chatted to the lanky one while he sported Joseph-inspired trousers and what seemed like size 16 Nike sneakers.

Q: Are you funnier because you are super tall?

A: No, height really makes no diff erence, I’m just funny.

Q: Are you opening doors for younger comedians?

A: I’m definitely keen to help, and want to help more, but most want exposure when they should be working on their craft . So it depends.

Q: Do you feel any pressure to act rich

A: I live in Braamfontein and am not about that life. I keep things simple, says the talented one, who insists that he customises his life to his needs

Q:What are you doing for Easter?

A: I will return to the Cape and my mother will cook the usual delicious pickled fish, like every year.

Q: Are you the highest- paid local comedian, because we read Dave Chappelle from the US was reportedly paid $20-million (R301-million)?

A: I prefer not to answer that question.

Q: On the topic of Cape Town, do you tell jokes about your friends and family members, humiliating them to the world?

A: No, I don’t disrespect my family and friend, as I feel it’s bullying them. I have a bigger audience. But I did ask my mom for permission. I joke about her.

Q: Who is your favourite comedian locally?

A: It has to be between Skhumba and Celeste Ntuli

Q: Why is the show called #unlearning?

A: I want people to self-evaluate.

He might like pickled fish like the rest of us, but he is definitely making major moves.

Congrats Loyiso, and try our fish recipe.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts