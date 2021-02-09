Pirates outfox and outclass Cape Town City in Orlando

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates earned maximum points as they outfoxed and outplayed Cape Town City, beating the visiting Citizens 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals by Namibian midfielder Deon Hotto in the first minute and a second strike by Vincent Pule were enough to seal the DStv Premiership game for the Soweto giants.

Bloemfontein Celtic also secured a hard-fought for victory over SuperSport United after beating Matsatsantsa a Pitori 2-1 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Tuesday afternoon.

Phunya Sele Sele’s debutant Reagan van der Ross gave the home side the lead after half time when he was teed up by Victor Letsoalo while Sera Motebang, widely believed to have been off-side scored the controversial winner in the 79th minute. SuperSport got their equaliser through Lucky Mohomi when he unleashed a beautiful strike in the 57th minute.

DStv Premiership fixtures

Friday: Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (Danie Craven Stadium, 5pm); Maritzburg United v Tshakuma (Harry Gwala Stadium, 5pm).

Saturday: Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United (Dr Petrus Molemela, 3pm); SuperSport United v Cape Town City (Lucas Masterpieces Moripe, 5pm).

Sunday: Swallows v AmaZulu (Dobsonville, 3.30pm).

CAF Champions League fixtures

Saturday: Waydad Casablanca (Morocco) v Kaizer Chiefs (Mohamed V Stadium, 9pm, SA time); Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Hilal (Sudan) (Loftus Versfeld, 6pm).

CAF Confederation Cup play-off fixture

Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) v Orlando Pirates (Jwaneng, Botswana, 3pm).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo