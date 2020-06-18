Breaking News

Pitch Black Afro guilty of culpable homicide

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Pitch Black Afro

 

Pitch Black Afro, who was facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, has been found guilty of culpable homicide.

The judge, J. Du Plessis said he could not find that the rapper had intentionally wanted to kill his wife Catherine Modipane because both of them were heavily intoxicated on the day of the incident.

In his judgement issued today, Du Plessis said the rapper Pitch Black Afro, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, negligently her death. 

He said he did this by forcefully pushing her against the wall of the house after an argument.

The judge said the rapper’s argument made during the trial, that he was forced to confess to the murder, did not hold water, as he also confirmed during his evidence that he indeed pushed her against the wall of the room they were in.

He said the rapper was angry with the deceased, and he committed his actions out of anger. However, he said Ngcobo ought to have known that his actions might lead to her death.

“The accused is therefore found guilty of culpable homicide and not murder. He is found not guilty on count 2,” said the judge.

Pitch Black Afro was facing two charges, one for murder and defeating the ends of justice. 

 

   

