Pitch Black Afro’s murder judgement postponed

Faded kwaito and hip hop artist, Thulani “ Pitch Black Afro” Ngcobo, will wait a bit longer for the court to decide his fate.

The artist’s murder and defeating the ends of justice judgements, which were supposed to be delivered tomorrow, will be postponed to Wednesday, June 17.

This was announced by NPA South Gauteng Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, on Thursday, June 11 ( today).

“We can confirm that the judgements on the two cases will be postponed to June 17,” she said.

Ngcobo was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Catherine Modisane, after a tiff at a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, in December 2018.

He was also charged with defeating the ends of justice after he concealed evidence by wiping off her blood at the scene with a pink towel. The towel was uncovered by the police, apparently hidden in the room.

The artist, made famous by his 2004 trailblazing song Matofotofo, also refuted claims by the state that he stuffed a pad onto Modisane’s private parts.

He claimed when questioned by investigators, that the blood they found in their room was from her menstruation and her severe cough she suffered and not from the injuries she sustained when he allegedly assaulted her.

Ngwako Malatji