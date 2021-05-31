Pitso and wife break silence after receiving summons from Mamelodi Sundowns

Johannesburg – Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach and his team have broken their silence following Sunday World’s explosive article which revealed that Sundowns is demanding that Pitso Mosimane and his wife pay back an agent commission of almost R8-million linked to a staggering R1.5-million salary per month he was receiving from the team.

Sunday World revealed that Sundowns filed papers in the Joburg High Court on Wednesday in which they seek a court order to force Mosimane and Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, owned by Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, to pay back the money after the duo refused to do so.

Mosimane resigned from Sundowns last year and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

MT Sports Marketing and Management has since released a statement, acknowledging the summons they received from Sundowns.

“It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of Coach Pilso Mosimane. We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter, however, they have not responded to our request to meet with us. We attempted to speak to then club president Dr. Patrice Motsepe in January this year, and we were refused and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe, we were met with silence,” the statement read.

MT Sports Marketing and Management went on to state that the leaking of the story to the media was impolite and ‘smacked of bullying tactics.’

This latest development in the matter comes after last week’s events where sections of Sundowns fans hurled insults to Coach Pitso and his mother.

“The summons and the media leaks put into disrepute Dr. Motsepe’s blessings on the termination of the contracts, and well-wishes on Coach Pitso joining Al Ahly S.C last year. In his own words , Dr. Motsepe said: I have on several occasions, over the past few years, expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana,” the statement continued.

“I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at MamelodiSundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns family.”

MT Sports Marketing and Management further stated that Coach Pitso is doing very well in Egypt, having recently won the CAF Super Cup with Al Ahly S.C.

“He has been well-received by Al Ahly and the entire Egyptian nation. His only desire is to focus on his job and continue to deliver on his mandate. There are also social media posts making the rounds that Ms. Tlhagale alleges that Dr. Patrice Motsepe has used one of the team’s employees in match-fixing.”

The marketing company went on to say, “We would like to categorically state that Ms. Tlhagale has never said such things about Dr. Motsepe or anyone associated with the club. There are unknown forces that are attempting to put MT Sports Marketing and Management’s name Into disrepute. We, as MT Sports and Coach Pitso, are grateful to Mamelodi Sundowns for the years he spent there and would not like this glorious legacy to be soiled by tussles that could easily and rapidly be handled professionally and privately.”

“We hope sanity will prevail and that this will be resolved amicably. However, if this is not possible we will be happy to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in court. We will not be conducting any media interviews for the time being and we urge people to cease sending malicious messages about Ms. Tlhagale, Coach Pitso, and MT Sports Marketing and Management,” the statement concluded.

