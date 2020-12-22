PnP online service expands and now reaches 22 cities from over 130 locations

Johannesburg – Following the announcement in October that Pick n Pay would acquire Bottles (the on-demand delivery app) the company has officially come on board as the on-demand service of Pick n Pay Online.

This allows customers to get their online grocery and liquor order delivered within as little as 60 minutes.

This offering adds to the retailer’s two other successful services, an online scheduled delivery service, and Click n Collect.

Customers can now shop over 30,000 products via Pick n Pay’s online shop and over 8,000 products on the Bottles app.

Together, PnP Online will now service 22 cities, across six provinces, from over 130 locations across South Africa.

Bottles is a South African success story of two friends who managed to grow their business by nearly 800% during lockdown when pivoting from liquor on-demand deliveries to same-day grocery deliveries with Pick n Pay.

This move saw them boost the app’s download to over 700,000 and be rated the highest grocery and liquor on-demand app by users in South Africa.

With Bottles’ integration into Pick n Pay now complete, customers can expect a wider range of products on the app, extended delivery hours, and no service fee – customers will now only pay the delivery fee of R35.

More good news for customers is that the app will soon be integrated with Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

By early next year, on-demand customers will earn Smart Shopper points and qualify for personalised discounts, immediate Smart Price savings, and free data rewards (if they have linked their PnP Mobile SIM card to their Smart Shopper account).

Pick n Pay was the first local retailer to launch its online shop and continues to innovate to bring convenience to customers.

PnP’s online shop now offers the same promotional offers to customers as it does in-store including combo deals and Smart Price discounts.

It also launched the future-focused Grocery Genius feature earlier this year that lets customers set up an automatic weekly or monthly delivery of items they buy regularly.

With Bottles founding members Enrico Ferigolli and Vincent Viviers, key managers and staff moving across to Pick n Pay Online, the online division will leverage Bottles’ agility and innovation to further scale Pick n Pay Online.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman