Police mobilise to track cop killers

By SUNDAY WORLD
Midrand Police Station. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Johannesburg – Police in the North West have mobilised the 72-hour activation plan to find the suspects behind the killing of a 36-year-old sergeant.

Julia Makgareetsa, who was stationed in Marikana in the Bojanala Sub-District 2, was shot and killed when pursuing suspects wanted for committing serious and violent crimes in the area.

Reports say the Visible Policing members were on Monday afternoon following up on information about the suspects, whom they found at their hideout in Rooikoppies, Marikana.


When the suspects spotted the police, they fled on foot. The police got out of their vehicles and chased the suspects.

“Following a shootout which ensued between the suspects and the police, Sergeant Makgareetsa was allegedly struck by a bullet in the chest and succumbed to her injury, while a 30-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.

“The suspect, who is currently under police guard in hospital, was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Norinco pistol,” the South African Police Service said.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has conveyed his condolences to Makgareetsa’s family, relatives and colleagues.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating and the arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Sunday World 

