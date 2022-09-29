Popular comedian sentenced to 10 years in jail for GBV

Popular comedian Ntambudzeni Rasendedza has been handed 10 years in prison for beating up his girlfriend almost to a pulp on two separate occasions.

Rasendedza, popularly known as Bundu, was found guilty and convicted of one count of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by the Sibasa regional court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo on Wednesday.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, said Rasendedza, who hails from Lwamomondo, also in Limpopo, was arrested after he brutally assaulted his girlfriend in 2019.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the first incident happened in August 2019 when the comedian assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and an electric cable. He later burnt a plastic bag and placed it all over her body.

The comedian then locked her inside his house for two weeks and provided her with a bucket to use when she wanted to relieve herself.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the second incident happened when the couple was returning from a party when Rasendedza hit the victim with a rock and broke her leg. He further tore up her clothing and left her stark-naked.

Rasendedza, said Malabi-Dzhangi, pleaded not guilty and denied that he burnt the victim.

“He told the court that the victim burnt herself and further fell and broke her leg,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The regional prosecutor argued that the offence is serious and prevalent in the court‘s area of jurisdiction and asked for the comedian to be sentenced to direct imprisonment.

The prosecutor added that the sentence should send out a message to would-be offenders that gender-based violence (GBV) cannot be tolerated.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains steadfast in vigorously prosecuting gender-based violence cases,” added Malabi-Dzhangi.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author