Popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua has died

Johannesburg – Popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua Ministries has died.

Joshua was the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations.

The 57 year old man of the cloth passed away on Saturday, a week before his birthday.

Born on June 12 1963, Joshua died on Saturday of an undisclosed illness.

In a statement, Joshua ‘s ministry confirmed that the well known evangelist has died.

“God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on Earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” reads the statement.

Apart from allegedly healing the sick, the controversial prophet was wildly known for his statements such as when he announced that Covid-19 will disappear by March 27 – he made this statement last year.

“The Synagogue, Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request time of privacy for the family.”

This a developing story.

Sunday World

Authors



Ngwako Malatji,



Boitumelo Kgobotlo