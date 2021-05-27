Possible drop in data prices for SA as ICASA extends National Disaster Regulations to August

Johannesburg – The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA/the Authority) has completed the review of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) COVID-19 National Disaster Regulations (The Regulations) and, having considered all the written submissions received within the stipulated deadline, resolved to extend the temporary radio frequency spectrum assignments issued to licensees for a further three months (from 1 June 2021 to 31 August 2021).

This is good news for cellular subscribers in South Africa, as mobile network operators have explained that having access to additional spectrum helps them reduce prices.

The Authority hopes that all key stakeholders will use this period to find a resolution to the spectrum litigation impasse.

The Chairperson of ICASA, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng urged active litigants to participate in the ongoing settlement negotiations in order to resolve the matter.

“The three-month extension affords an opportunity for all stakeholders to find a resolution to the spectrum litigation impasse. Unfortunately, at some stage we will not be able to continually extend these temporary spectrum assignments when a more permanent licensing route is struck through litigation. We need to come to the negotiations with well-meaning intentions, as soon as possible to resolve this ongoing legal stand-off. We cannot perpetuate a pandemic-specific temporary arrangement to a point where it amounts to a backdoor spectrum licensing regime. High-demand Spectrum ought to be licensed in a transparent and competitive manner; hence any other way is unjustifiable in the long run.” says Dr Modimoeng.

The Authority first published the ICT COVID-19 National Disaster Regulations on 6 April 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Pursuant to the publication of these Regulations there have been various adjustments of the lockdown levels by the National Command Council, which ICASA continues to observe.

“It has been over a year and the government – guided by scientific evidence – has also been extending the national disaster period on a month-to-month basis, which is clearly an indication that there is no permanence in this regard.” adds Dr Modimoeng.

