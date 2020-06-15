Pray For Me – Marietjie Bothma, Africa’s Kasi Mlungu

King Pie advert star, Marietjie Bothma, has been admitted to the Edenvale hospital after suspicions that she contracted coronavirus.

After undergoing a battery of tests, Bothma ‘s results came back negative today.

In an interview with Sunday World from her hospital bed, Bothma, who is known as Kasie Mlungu, said she went to Midrand clinic on Wednesday last week after feeling under the weather.

“ I’d had flu for almost two weeks and then went to Midrand clinic last week Wednesday cause I had breathing problem. They tested me for COVID-19 and I went home afterwards. I received an SMS on Thursday saying I’m negative,” she said.

Bothma, who lives in Sandton, said she phoned a friend who took her to Edenvale hospital after her health had deteriorated on Thursday.

“My chest got worse so I called a friend who brought me to Edenvale hospital. I was not aware of what was happening at the time as they were trying to get me to breathe normally. After doing Xrays at the hospital, they said it’s pneumonia and admitted me,” she said.

She further said the doctor came to check up on her on Tuesday and told her that her breathing was not getting better and suggested that they do more COVID-19 tests.

“They took me to high care and isolated me and a new COVID-19 test was done and the results came back negative today,” she said.

Bothma complained about the treatment she was subjected to by hospital staff who suspected that she could have contracted the highly contagious coronavirus.

“They forget to even bring breakfast or when they do, they leave the food outside the door. I only get the food from a sister who comes to check up on me and by that time the food is cold. The breakfasts plates were only fetched by night shift staff after 9pm because people are scared to come in my isolation facility,” she said.

She pleaded with South Africans to pray for her as she still has problems with her lungs.

Author



Ngwako Malatji