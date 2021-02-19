E-edition
Premier David Makhura to handover high-performance vehicles to SAPS

By SUNDAY WORLD
BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 21: Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba at the Birchwood Hotel on November 21, 2017 in Boksburg, South Africa. Makhura said those who think talk of corruption was a distraction from the real issues and challenges facing the country were profoundly mistaken. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier David Makhura together with the MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, will on Saturday, handover high-performance vehicles to the Police Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

This is in keeping with the commitment made by Premier Makhura during the State of the Province Address in 2020 to support the police with high performance vehicles and technology in the fight against crime.

