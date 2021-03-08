President caught in the middle of Cele’s attempt to get rid of Sitole

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is caught in the middle of a gigantic scuffle between Police Minister Bheki Cele and his national commissioner Khehla Sitole which this week saw him up the ante when he submitted a formal request that an inquiry into the top cop’s fitness to hold office be launched.

The relationship between Cele and Sitole has reached an untenable point, sources in the police force have said.

The failed plot by the SA Police Service to buy a R45-million cellphone surveillance device for use at the ANC’s national conference in 2017 has emerged as one of the reasons Cele wants the national commissioner fired.

Sunday World understands both have complained about each other to Ramaphosa as their battle and efforts to influence the president intensified this week.

It was another dramatic week as Sitole demoted crime intelligence boss Peter Jacobs from the powerful position of divisional commissioner of the inspectorate directorate.

On Friday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the president was applying his mind to Cele’s request.

“Given the implications of this request for the leadership of the South African Police Service, the president is taking care to ensure he has all the information he needs to make an informed decision on this matter,” he said.

SAPS insiders believe that Cele wants Sitole fired while the latter believed the minister interfered in the running of the police force.

One of the issues Cele used in his call for the inquiry is the court judgment that Sitole and other officers lost on the declassification of documents related to the R45-million grabber – a cellphone surveillance device – matter.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was investigating a failed plot to procure from a company called I-View the grabber for use at the ANC national conference in 2017.

Contacted for the reasons behind the request for an inquiry, Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “The president asked for a report into the I-View court matter and this report was submitted by the minister.

“I’m not in a position to give details about the content of this report.” Sitole and Cele have for some time been at loggerheads over what the latter considers interference in his work.

Cele has twice intervened in the disciplinary processes against crime intelligence boss Jacobs, who is said to be his ally.

Last week Wednesday, Cele wrote to the SAPS national commissioner directing him to attend to a complaint that Jacobs penned to him regarding the disciplinary process the top spy, together with the five others, are undergoing related to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) using the Secret Service Account.

Jacobs alleged that the cops running the process did not have security clearance.

In November last year, Sunday World reported that the Office of the Inspector-General, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, was investigating the dodgy procurement of PPE by crime intelligence to the tune of almost R1-million using the slush fund.

In December, Cele then instructed the commissioner to place all investigations and intended suspensions of Jacobs and others related to the PPE saga in abeyance.

Dintwe was supposed to submit a report to him fi rst before action against those implicated could commence.

Sitole this week ordered Jacobs to return to work to the inspectorate division after the Labour Court on Wednesday postponed the case brought by Jacobs against his suspension.

“Kindly note that your placement into the post for divisional commissioner: inspectorate is being aff ected in the interest of the service, and for the service delivery requirements.”

