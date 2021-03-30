E-edition
President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold ‘family meeting’ tonight

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm today, Tuesday 30 March 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.


The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

