President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold ‘family meeting’ tonight

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm today, Tuesday 30 March 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 today, Tuesday 30 March 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/fVttpsdvtM — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD