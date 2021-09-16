REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize has passed away

By Ashley Lechman
Hlengiwe Mkhize at the Park Hyatt hotel on March 11, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Bafana Mahlangu)

Johannesburg – Deputy Minister in The Presidency of women, youth and persons with disabilities professor Hlengiwe Mkhize has passed away.

Further details on Mkhize’s death remain unclear at this stage.

This is a developing story.

Mkhize was the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities.

Prof Mkhize previously served as the Minister of Higher Education and Training after a brief stint as the Minister of Home Affairs.

She was born 6 September 1952. She served as a Member of Parliament since 2009. She was a founding member and trustee of the Children and Violence Trust since 1995 and trustee of the Malibongwe Business Trust from 2005. Professor Mkhize holds a BA degree in Psychology, Social Work and Sociology (University of Zululand), BA Hons (Psychology) and a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from the University of Natal. She was a senior lecturer and researcher at Wits from 1990 until 1995.

She was a board member of the South African Prisoner’s Organisation for Human Rights from 1994 to 1995, Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Commissioner and Chairperson of the Reparations and Rehabilitation committee from 1995 to 2003.

Prior to her appointment, Prof Mkhize was ambassador to the Netherlands, had a short stint as Deputy Minister for Correctional Services and Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the deputy minister on social media.

Take a look at some of the messages posted below: 

