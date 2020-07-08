Breaking News

Prominent actor nabbed for dealing in illicit cigarettes

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A 44-year-old prominent soapie actor and four other suspects aged between 38 and 42 were arrested this morning for dealing in illicit cigarettes.

The Limpopo Hawks members arrested the suspects after receiving a tip-off that they were selling illicit cigarettes at Polokwane taxi rank.

The Hawks members conducted an early morning operation wherein the suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said the team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes to the value of R12 000 as well as R9681 in cash.

“The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for contravention of Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and dealing in illicit cigarettes,” he said.

The ban of cigarettes in the country continues with the aim to curb the spread of COVID-19.

 

