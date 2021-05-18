Protec programme yields excellent results in maths and science

Johannesburg – Protec, a non-profit organisation, saw 283 of their matric pupils score 447 distinctions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) last year.

This despite the Covid- 19 lockdowns and haphazard school timetables.

The organisation functions in under-resourced schools around South Africa, developing maths and science competence programmes by delivering support, resources and tuition to these pupils.

The 75 high schools they assist also had a remarkable 83% bachelor pass rate.

Protec CEO Balan Moodley said the organisation, established in 1982, was committed to developing competence in maths, physical science, English and world of work in young people to ensure success in STEM careers.

“We work primarily with learners who have the potential to improve their performance, and with educators to enhance the quality of teaching,” explained Moodley.

Their top pupil was Lishivha Sandra Shothodzo from Madodonga village near Makhado in Limpopo. She earned seven distinctions and came first in the circuit, second in the district and seventh in the province.

“I worked hard and I’m glad others are proud of me too. Protec provided the resources we needed, as well as tuition in maths, science, world of work and English. I know if it hadn’t been for the Protec support, I would not have achieved these results.

“I believe every learner who has the opportunity to join the programme must do so wholeheartedly. Last year was a difficult year, but they helped the class of 2020 get great results,” Shothodzo said.

In Gauteng, Machupje Rahlangane from the general electric programme in Tembisa achieved six distinctions, while Vaman Ramessur from Umkomaas achieved six distinctions and came seventh overall in Kwa-Zulu Natal and is now studying actuarial science at Stellenbosch University.

Moodley said 45 distinctions were achieved in maths, 42 in physical science and 36 in English. Tongaat’s 37 students achieved a 97% bachelor pass rate.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom