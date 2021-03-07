Province bids farewell to top official

Johannesburg – It was a bittersweet moment for Lesufi as he bid farewell to Hilda Kekana, the district director for Tshwane South.

For two consecutive years, the district retained the number one position in both the country and province as the best performing district. Gauteng Premier David Makhura also acknowledged that Kekana’s retirement will leave a void in the system.

Lesufi said he was also proud of the Tshwane South district being “the country’s number one district” in the 2020 examination, which obtained an 89.6% pass rate despite difficult circumstances under Covid-19.

“We want to thank Tshwane for leading us because the region has made us proud. To the schools that obtained a 100% pass rate, thank you for giving [us] what we call quality education,” he said. Kekana was honoured by the provincial government and received the Harry Gwala Education Award. She was modest with her achievement.

“Whatever we achieved boils down to teamwork and visionary leadership from the top. I have made my little contributions towards educating the nation as education knows no district or provincial walls,” said Kekana.

