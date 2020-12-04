E-edition
Public Enterprises directed to finalise interim SAA board

By SUNDAY WORLD
A man cycles past Airbus Group NV A340, left, and A330-200 aircraft operated by South African Airways at O.R. Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Johannesburg – Cabinet has this week directed the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to finalise the appointment of the interim board for SAA.

In its virtual meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet also directed the department to conclude the appointment of the Strategic Equity Partner for the restructured SAA.

In a statement issued on Friday, Cabinet said it had been briefed on the progress regarding the implementation of the SAA Business Rescue Plan and how the allocation of the R10.5 billion will be effectively used to ensure the successful implementation of the business rescue plan.


“Cabinet appreciated the progress and implored the DPE to hasten the implementation of key initiatives to ensure the emergence of a new restructured, efficient and techno-savvy national airline,” Cabinet said in a statement.

In the meeting, Mango was commended on the strategic role it played as an SAA subsidiary to ensure the continued presence of the airline in the market.

