Welcome to Sunday World   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Sunday World
E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Public servants to get training on digital transformation

By SUNDAY WORLD
A woman working on a document in front of her computer.

Johannesburg – Public servants are set to receive training on innovation and management in the digital and data era, as well as leadership in a time of crisis.

The training, which is part of improving the capacity of the State to better deliver services to the public, is a result of a partnership between South Africa and France.

“The National School of Government, in partnership with the E’Cole Nationale D’administration (ENA) of France, will offer courses in Public Affairs Management in the Digital Era and Leadership in Times of Crisis and Complexity in February 2021,” the National School of Government said on Tuesday.


The digital transformation course is aimed at reducing the gap between public administration, and the world of innovation and new technologies.

“Digital technology is expected to boost the ability of public servants to innovate in order to meet new expectations of citizens in terms of transparency and democratic participation, and to constantly improve the quality of public services and increase the efficiency of government,” the National School of Government said.

The Leadership in Times of Crisis and Complexity course will explore topics such as leadership and prevention of crisis in a context of high uncertainty, governance and decision-making during a crisis, stakes of communication during a crisis, and create agility and responsiveness in complex situations. – SAnews.gov.za

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Samsung releases new Galaxy Buds Pro

Johannesburg - Samsung has announced the launch of its next-generation earbuds: Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds feature immersive sound, exceptional call quality, intelligent ANC and...
Read more
Editorial

Witchcraft comment not enough to get JJ taken off air

15 March 2020 Danger of self-censorship in reflections on society South African television, like the rest of our media (if not major economic players), must contend...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Click to listen highlighted text!