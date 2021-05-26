Public warned of UIF fraudster

Johannesburg – The Department of Employment and Labour has warned the public of an individual who is allegedly posing as its employee, and unlawfully charging R200 for assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims.

In a statement, the department said the individual, identified as “Sharleen Chetty”, falsely claims she is an employee of the department that helps thousands of clients daily with their UIF claims for a fee of R200.

“The individual also uses an email address that is similar to those of the department’s officials.

“The department wishes to reiterate that assistance with all its services like the UIF and Compensation Fund claims is free.”

The department said it was illegal for any agency or person purporting to act on behalf of an applicant to charge a fee for submitting an application for UIF benefits.

“Clients are, therefore, urged not to contact the individual or pay any person for assistance with UIF claims.”

The matter has been referred to the UIF’s Risk Management, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Management for investigation.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD