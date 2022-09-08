The World’s longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The Royal Palace issued a statement on Thursday confirming her death.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” reads the statement.

She embraced the throne at the age of 25 after her father King George VI died suddenly in 1952. She went on to reign as the Queen Of the United Kingdom for more than 70 years.

Her son Prince Charles now becomes King.

She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also Read: World’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II gravely ill

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author