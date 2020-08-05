R150 000 reward for anyone with info on Njoni murder

Gauteng Police are offering a reward to anyone who can help them with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who killed ACSA senior employee Absalom Njoni in Tembisa last year.

Although the police did not disclose the amount set aside, Sunday World learnt on good authority that R150 000 has been set aside to give anyone who can help them bring Njoni’s killers to book.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the police have set aside a reward for anyone who comes forward with information that can assist to crack the case.

He said Njoni (45), who was a senior employee of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), working at OR Tambo International Airport at the time, was fatally shot on May 28 last year in Tembisa.

He said police attended the crime scene, at corner Maduna and Mabena Streets, Phomolong, Tembisa, where they found a car with bullet holes and Njoni, who was shot in the upper body.

He was later certified dead by the paramedics.

Masondo said a preliminary investigation conducted revealed that Njoni’s belongings were not taken from him and that he was shot at close range by an unknown suspect(s) shortly after dropping off his kids at the school.

The suspect(s) then jumped into an unknown vehicle and left the scene. No one has been arrested ever since and the motive for the killing is also not yet known.

“Police, however, believe that there might be people who witnessed the shooting incident. Hence police are offering a reward to anyone who may provide positive information that may lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the people involved.,” he said.

Sunday World learnt on good authority that police are casting their eyes on allegations that Njoni could have been eliminated after taking a decision to cancel a lucrative contract of one of the service providers appointed by ACSA.

Author



Ngwako Malatji