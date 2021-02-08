E-edition
R47m 2010 soccer world cup fraud and corruption matter postponed

By SUNDAY WORLD
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: Siyabonga Nomvethe of South Africa in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between France and South Africa at the Free State Stadium on June 22, 2010 in Mangaung/Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – The High Court of South Africa: KZN Division, Durban postponed the R47 million soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving former KZNl police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni, Colonel Navin Madhoe, former police captain Aswin Narainpershad and businessman, Toshan Panday, to 07 May 2021.

The matter was postponed to allow five other suspects to be arrested and joined in the matter.

The five are likely to appear at the Durban Regional Court first.


The court further heard that all nine accused will then appear together for a pre-trial hearing at the high court in Durban on the 21 May 2021.

The case relates to allegations of corruption which involve the supply of KZN police accommodation during the 2010 World Cup.

The police are accused of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from SAPS KZN in 2010. Ngobeni faces corruption charges relating to payments made towards her husband’s birthday party, a failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice.

Panday is further accused of colluding with Madhoe to offer General Booysen a R2 million bribe in order to subvert the investigation against himself and Madhoe.

Sunday World 

Author


