Rabali Blackpool boss passes on

The daughter of former Rabali Blackpool chairman, Peter Rabali, has confirmed he passed away early this morning at the Mulbarton Hospital in Johannesburg.

Takalani Rabali said her father died after a short illness but she did not want to elaborate as she was still too distraught to talk.

Rabali, 73, formed the club after purchasing the franchise from D’Alberton Callies during the 1994/5 season.

He relocated the club to Thohoyandou and renamed it Rabali Blackpool.

He was the former majority shareholder at Dynamos from 1995 but sold the club to businessman Pat Malabela.

The other 45% belonged to a group of eight individuals led by current Safa Vhembe secretary, Eric Muneri, before Malabela bought out all of them.

Xolile Mtshazo