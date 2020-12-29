E-edition
Rachel Kolisi tests positive for Covid-19

By Ashley Lechman
Rachel and Siya Kolisi.

Johannesburg – South Africa’s first lady of rugby, Rachel Kolisi announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Rachel made the announcement via an Instagram post, which read, “I never had a fever, no sore throat, no coughing. I actually spent the day in the pool and assumed I had a sinus infection. I realized I couldn’t smell anything so went straight into isolation until I received my positive result. it’s been so rough and scary at times specially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you. My heart breaks for those in hospital having to fight this alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again.
Equally my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi)


Her husband and captain of the world cup winning springboks also posted a message on Instagram, confirming he tested negative.

He said in his post, “Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a roller coaster experience, I tested negative which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel @rachel_kolisi has not been easy specially when I can’t physically be with her.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear)

We wish Rachel a speedy recovery from the virus.

