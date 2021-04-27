Radebe a no-show at Safa committee meetings

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana legend and former captain Lucas Radebe has snubbed the Safa technical committee after he was announced as part of the team in September last year.

Radebe has not attended a single technical committee meeting.

The committee has had a series of meetings, working around the clock after they were entrusted with the task of finding a new coach to replace Molefi Ntseki.

They recommended Carlos Queiroz, who was given the nod to lead Bafana by the national association.

Last September, Safa announced that Radebe had been roped into the technical committee.

“Safa has consolidated its technical committee by roping in the expertise of several ex-footballers and coaches. It was resolved that the technical committee is a vital component of football development and, as a result, should be beefed up, and former Bafana and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe is back in the committee and joins another decorated player David Nyathi in the set-up,” said Safa on their website at the time.

“I have not been there in a long time. As far as I know, I am not a member of the committee because I have never been invited. I only saw articles in the newspapers that I am in the committee,” said Radebe.

“I spoke to Danny Jordaan, who confirmed that he did not know that I was part of the committee.”

The committee is chaired by Safa national executive committee member Jack Maluleka and his deputy is president of the South African Masters and Legends Association Buddha Mathathe.

Other members of the technical committ ee are Boobie Solomons, Farouk Khan, Sudesh Singh and president of the South African Football Coaches Association Greg Mashilo. All national team coaches form part of the technical committee, as well as the technical director.

“When the committee was formed, Radebe’s name was suggested and we were happy with that. But I cannot tell you if he responded and accepted in writing. We’ve had several meetings and he has never attended. So, we are clueless if he is part of the committee or not. The CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, will know the status of this matter. But I can confirm that his name was suggested,” said Maluleke.

Mathathe said that he has spoken to Radebe: “I invited him to attend our meetings because as far as I am concerned he was a member of the technical committee. He said he needed to be invited formally and in writing by the Safa.”

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said he will have to discuss the Radebe matter with the chairman of the technical committee.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena