Breaking News

Radio stars grateful for the gift of life

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Iman Rappetti.

Johannesburg – Radio personalities Kenny Maistry and Iman Rappetti, who have both survived Covid-19, revealed just how close they came to death.

Rappetti took to her Twitter account to share how her vitals just would not stabilise and that she was now grateful for life.

“After facing the prospect of death hooked up to oxygen with vitals that just wouldn’t stabilise, I’m grateful for life. I salute the brave staff at Milpark Hospital and the lady in the opposite bed who prayed for me when I wept with anxiety. Thank you. #Covid- 19SA Please be safe,” said the Power FM presenter.


Kenny Maistry from 702 said it was crazy how dependent he became on the oxygen mask while in hospital and the panic that kicked in when he ran out of breath while being a little active.

He explained that although he contracted the virus and ended up in the emergency room, he was grateful for the “gift”.

Posting on his Facebook page, the DJ said he first thought he was having a bad sinus infection over the Christmas.

He landed in hospital on Christmas Eve with a temperature of 40ºC and blood oxygen level of only 60.

“As soon as I got to the emergency rooms at the hospital, they treated my chest infection and tested me for Covid-19. I was admitted and my test result was revealed as positive on Christmas day. My Covid gift,” he wrote.

He said it may seem strange to refer to it as a “gift”, but that he was given the revelation of God’s unrelenting love for him and the love of his family, friends and colleagues.

“It really turned out to be an awesome Christmas for me. “While lying in my bed, I experienced waves of God’s love for me as scriptures like Psalm 91, 2 Timothy 1:7, Romans 8:38- 39 and other verses came to mind. These scriptures helped fuel my faith and at no point did I experience fear of physical death even though I was in a Covid high-care ward.

“I was also overwhelmed with the love, prayers and support from family, friends and colleagues.”

Kenny Maistry.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

