Radovan Krejcir ‘s ex lover sentenced to two years in jail

Radovan Krejcir ‘s ex- girlfriend, Marissa Anne Christopher, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today. This with an option of R80 000 fine after she was found guilty for defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by the Regional Court in Kempton Park today.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Christopher (40), entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state..

Christopher was arrested and charged together with seven other people after an intelligence driven operation foiled Radovan Krejcir’s plan to escape from Zonderwater Correctional facility in March 2016.

She was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit an offence, aiding an escape from lawful custody, corruption, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mjonondwane said they decided to withdraw other charges against her after entering into the plea and sentence agreement.

In her plea explanation, Christopher said she was romantically involved with Krejcir at the time of his arrest. She further stated that during her visits to Krejcir, who is serving a 35 years’ imprisonment term for attempted murder and kidnapping, he informed her of his plans to escape and wanted her to flee with him. He then asked her to assist him in avoiding detection by authorities. In relation to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, the plea explains that, she lived with Krejcir at the time of his arrest and before he was apprehended, she noticed him hiding something in the garden. She later investigated and found that it was a firearm loaded with ammunition. She took the firearm into her possession until it was fetched by a man sent by Krejcir.

Mjonondwane said Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Jacob Serepo, submitted factors the court considered when passing sentence .

Magistrate Veena Krishna confirmed the sentence as proposed in the plea and sentence agreement and directed Christopher accordingly.

Mjonondwane said Christopher’s three co-accused: Krejcir, Marcello Harrison (former correctional officer) and Sandile Mdumbe (who arranged the safe house in Mamelodi where Krejcir was going to be kept after his escape, will appear tomorrow in the Kempton Park Regional Court to hear their fate.

Author



Ngwako Malatji