Ramaphosa announces drastic changes to cabinet

Johannesburg – The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has announced major changes to the country’s cabinet on Thursday evening.

The first change Ramaphosa announced was to separate the Ministry of Human Settlements from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

“At the beginning of this administration, we had brought these two portfolios together on the understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements. However, the reality is that water is a far broader issue, impacting not only on human settlements, but also on agriculture, industry, mining and environmental management. Water is our country’s most critical natural resource,” Ramaphosa said.

“The second change we are making is to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency,” Ramaphosa announced.

“This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” Ramaphosa said.

With respect to Ministers, Ramaphosa said he is making the following new appointments:

The Presidency: Mr Mondli Gungubele

Communications and Digital Technologies: Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Defence and Military Veterans: Ms Thandi Modise

Finance: Mr Enoch Godongwana

Health: Mr Joe Phaahla

Human Settlements: Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Small Business Development: Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Tourism: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and Sanitation: Mr Senzo Mchunu

“Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be deployed to a new position, and we thank her for service to the nation and dedication to her responsibilities,” Ramaphosa further said.

The Presidency: Ms Pinky Kekana will come in as a second Deputy Minister

DM Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Zoleka Capa

DM Communications and Digital Technologies: Mr Philly Mapulane

DM Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Ms Thembi Nkadimeng

DM Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

DM Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

DM Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

DM Small Business Development: Mr Sdumo Dlamini

DM Transport: Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga

DM Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi Mr Zizi Kodwa is appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security.

Unrests

“Three weeks have passed since the country experienced an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage,” Ramaphosa said.

“I wish to once again commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, who were faced with a difficult situation and exercised commendable restraint to prevent any loss of life or further escalation. While calm has been restored to the affected areas and our law enforcement agencies are working hard to bring those responsible to justice, we have acknowledged that our security services were found wanting in several respects,” he said.

