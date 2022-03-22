Ramaphosa eases mask rules, except for enclosed spaces

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, effective from tomorrow.

Ramaphosa said masks are no longer required in an outdoor setting. But in enclosed public spaces such as public transport, offices, and malls masks will still be necessary.

“But not when we are walking in our streets or in an open space, exercising outdoors or jogging or attending an outdoor gathering,” said the President.

In his address, Ramaphosa also called on the public to comment on the new health regulations before April 16 when the national state of disaster officially ends.

Ramaphosa says the state of disaster regulations will be replaced once they have been finalised, but the end of the state of disaster does not mean the pandemic is over.

Ramaphosa added that those who are vaccinated will be allowed into stadiums.

International travellers need to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Also read: Family meeting: Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author