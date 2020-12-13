Ramaphosa to address the nation after 7999 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Johannesburg – The country was left feeling on edge from Sunday afternoon after it was announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation on Monday with regards to an update of the country’s reaction to the coronavirus reaction.

A possible storm could be brewing for South Africa that could see Christmas being cancelled this year as the second wave gains momentum, which could result in harsher lockdown measures for the country and possible alcohol bans.

On Sunday, the department of health also reported that 7 999 new Covid-19 cases had been identified, taking the total of cases in the country to 860 964.

The department also said that 5 859 178 tests had been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted.

“There are 170 more Covid-19 related deaths bringing the total deaths to 23 276.Our recoveries now stand at 761 011,” the department said.

According to a statement from the presidency, the address follows meetings that was held on Sunday, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The presidency said that the exact time of the President’s address will be announced on Monday, 14 December.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

The country finds itself facing its second wave, which was officially announced by the minister of health earlier this week.

Dr Zweli Mkhize said, “A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modeling teams. As it stands as a country we now meet that criteria.”

